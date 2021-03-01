KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00789727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00044717 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

