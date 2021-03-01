Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.92

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 23687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.