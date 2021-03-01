KUN (KUN) Price Down 14.7% This Week

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. KUN has a market cap of $14,735.33 and $296.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00015106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.00504279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00451990 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

