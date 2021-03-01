Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KGSDF opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. Kungsleden AB has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.