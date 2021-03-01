Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.00. 1,264,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 767,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

