KWB Wealth Invests $6.30 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.33. 16,710,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.