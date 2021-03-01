KWB Wealth Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.20. 81,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.