Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

KYOCY traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.23. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

