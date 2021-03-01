KZ Cash (KZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One KZ Cash token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,510.00 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 178.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

