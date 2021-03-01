L Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of LB opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L Brands by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in L Brands by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 615,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 293,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

