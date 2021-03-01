Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,104,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $239.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.48 and its 200 day moving average is $203.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

