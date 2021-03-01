LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.99. 53,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

