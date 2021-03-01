Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 54 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 54 price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 54.40.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.