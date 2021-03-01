Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 67 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 67 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 54.40.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

