Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGDDF. Societe Generale lowered Lagardère SCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lagardère SCA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

LGDDF remained flat at $$25.95 during trading on Monday. Lagardère SCA has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

