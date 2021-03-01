Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $567.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.60. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

