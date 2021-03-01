Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,860.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $42,860.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

