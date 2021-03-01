Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

In related news, Director Konstantin Poukalov acquired 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 over the last ninety days.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

