Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $13.48 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.