Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 21,616,811 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

