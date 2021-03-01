Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $117,890,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $58,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 282.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,064,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after buying an additional 786,176 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

