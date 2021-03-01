Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

