Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.65

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 67669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.82, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

