Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.07

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$36.08. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$35.95, with a volume of 558,489 shares traded.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.07.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

