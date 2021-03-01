Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Update

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LAXAF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Laxai Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Laxai Pharma alerts:

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Laxai Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laxai Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.