Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Update

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LAXAF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Laxai Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Laxai Pharma Company Profile
