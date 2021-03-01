LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $78.02 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $78.02 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.00504279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00451990 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

