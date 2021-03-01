Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Price Tops $0.0623 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Amoveo (VEO) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00159989 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.
