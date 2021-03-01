Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 383.9% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

