Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Update

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LACQ. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leisure Acquisition stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

