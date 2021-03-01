Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.88 and last traded at $132.43. Approximately 2,358,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,174,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,822,887 shares of company stock worth $235,068,230.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $315,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $10,302,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

