LEOcoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,829.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.91 or 0.03137254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00352397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.67 or 0.01006917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00453601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00376287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00244523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00022148 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

