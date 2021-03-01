Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.80, but opened at C$0.71. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 873 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LXE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

