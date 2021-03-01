Level01 Price Down 17.8% This Week (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $10,893.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

