Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.05

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 18211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $209,324.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,146.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $175,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,851. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

