LGI Homes, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $109.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.