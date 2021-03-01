LHT (LHT) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $176,561.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006463 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

