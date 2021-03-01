Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Up 13.4%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s stock price rose 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 371,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 320,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
LILA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
