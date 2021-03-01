Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading Up 13.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.48. 1,095,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 843,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.44.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
