Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading Up 13.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.48. 1,095,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 843,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.