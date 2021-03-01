Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00351867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.