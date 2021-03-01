LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.
LPTH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. 14,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.45.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
