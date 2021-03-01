Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of -84.47. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

