Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 70.1% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Lightstreams has a market cap of $893,215.94 and $2,041.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 70.1% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.24 or 0.00782811 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

