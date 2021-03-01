Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,333. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

