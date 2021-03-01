LINA Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $2,282.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,124,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

