Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.62

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.62 and traded as high as C$74.11. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at C$74.04, with a volume of 148,264 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Wade purchased 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,987.04. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,564,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,323 shares of company stock worth $3,481,971.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.