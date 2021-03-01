Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.71

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.71 and last traded at $167.71, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.