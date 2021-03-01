Linear Market Capitalization Reaches $140.60 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Linear token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $140.60 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,757,618 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

