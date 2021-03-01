LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LINUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 84,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. LiNiu Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

