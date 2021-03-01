LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and $1,850.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00036098 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,263,243 coins and its circulating supply is 707,709,019 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.