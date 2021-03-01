Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.34% of nLIGHT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after buying an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $38.12 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

